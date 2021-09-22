AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

AOCIF remained flat at $$36.00 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

