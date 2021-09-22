Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Sells $48,800.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Robert O. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DPW stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ault Global by 484.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 368,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ault Global by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ault Global by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 151,920 shares during the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

