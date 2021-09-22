Aufman Associates Inc Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aufman Associates Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 25.0% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Aufman Associates Inc owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $32,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,086. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $229.96.

