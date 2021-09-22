Aufman Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 5,350 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aufman Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. 521,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,940,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

