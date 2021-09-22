AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). AudioEye posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEYE shares. Maxim Group cut AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

AEYE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,748. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $125.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.14. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 255.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter worth approximately $739,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 2,094.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AudioEye during the second quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in AudioEye during the first quarter worth $137,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

