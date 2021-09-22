aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Down 24.1% in August

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,800 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 546,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of LIFE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 51,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.00. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 300,097 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 291,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 156,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 91,196 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIFE shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

