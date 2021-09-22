Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading Up 6.5%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 1,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 649,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Atomera in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $519.43 million, a P/E ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Atomera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Atomera during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atomera by 41.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

