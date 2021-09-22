Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading Down 7.8%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) traded down 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.50. 1,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 648,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Atomera in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $491.48 million, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

