Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

ATO opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

