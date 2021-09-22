Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.16

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Atlas Arteria’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

In related news, insider Andrew Cook purchased 10,000 shares of Atlas Arteria stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.69 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of A$66,880.00 ($47,771.43).

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

