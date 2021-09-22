Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) CEO William Lehmann, Jr. Sells 30,000 Shares

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $321.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -1.71. Athersys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Athersys by 36.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 904,899 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Athersys by 3,234.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 692,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Athersys by 758.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 670,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Athersys by 589.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 614,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 525,625 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

