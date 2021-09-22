Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 247,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,748,315 shares.The stock last traded at $15.21 and had previously closed at $13.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aterian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Get Aterian alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 4.12.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. Analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $13,539,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $6,131,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $3,393,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.