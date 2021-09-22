Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Up to $26.23

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.23, but opened at $27.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 11,734 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVIR. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.
The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.