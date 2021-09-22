Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Up to $26.23

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.23, but opened at $27.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 11,734 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVIR. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

