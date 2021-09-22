Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Down 26.0% in August

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,800 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 836,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $156.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 103.7% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,483,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 755,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 420.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 96,287 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

