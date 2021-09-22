Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.53

Shares of Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.53 and traded as low as $13.30. Astronics shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 104 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 10.32%.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

