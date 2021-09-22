Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair lowered Assembly Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.91.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $145.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.