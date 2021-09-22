ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $957.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

ASML has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $10.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $865.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $798.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $698.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML has a one year low of $351.09 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789,563 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $199,794,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ASML by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

