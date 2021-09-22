ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $784.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $792.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of ASML traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $853.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,968. ASML has a one year low of $351.09 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $798.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 54.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 64.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

