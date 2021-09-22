Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 89.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 66,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.39. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.84%.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

