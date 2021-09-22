Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ARW traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.28. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $76.10 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,070,000 after buying an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 840,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 94,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 35,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.