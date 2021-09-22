Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of ARW traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.28. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $76.10 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,070,000 after buying an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 840,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 94,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 35,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.