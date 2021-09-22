Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.60 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.25 ($8.53).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €6.07 ($7.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

