ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 337.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $58.13 and a 12 month high of $115.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.