Arjuna Capital Purchases 323 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Arjuna Capital boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,288,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE CBRE traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.25. 44,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,644. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $99.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

