Arjuna Capital Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 77,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Shares of C traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.93. 1,002,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,715,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

