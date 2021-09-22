Arjuna Capital Buys 745 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital owned approximately 0.07% of Herman Miller worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ MLHR traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

