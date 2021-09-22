Arjuna Capital Boosts Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 436,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,856,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 38,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,082. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

