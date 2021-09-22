Arjuna Capital Acquires 17,635 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the quarter. Sonoco Products comprises 1.6% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital owned approximately 0.05% of Sonoco Products worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

