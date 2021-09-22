Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Update

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,538,900 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 3,410,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.5 days.

ARNGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

