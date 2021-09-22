Argon Price Reaches $0.0833 on Top Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0833 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $5.89 million and $892,788.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00113951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00168791 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.15 or 0.06941956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,137.15 or 1.00281728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.34 or 0.00779562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,433,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,722,759 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

