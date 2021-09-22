Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Sells 126,000 Shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 374,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,000 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Stratim Cloud Acquisition were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition by 0.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,005,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $19,911,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $13,750,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,000,000.

Shares of SCAQU stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,128. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

