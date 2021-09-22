Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 430,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 1.09% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDAC. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,121,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

