Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA reduced its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,419 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 2.04% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $71,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $106,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

KVSB traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 6,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,731. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

