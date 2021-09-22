Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA cut its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,546 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,075,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,991,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,541,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,777,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPHYU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 7,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,414. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

