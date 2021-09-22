Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires Shares of 1,249,800 Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,249,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,136,000. Alpha Capital Acquisition comprises 1.0% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 0.18% of Alpha Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,523. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

