Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Position Increased by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,570,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,431,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 43.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.86. 1,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,447. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

