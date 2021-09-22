Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.36. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $591.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.22 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,101 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,388,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 262,561 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,133,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,387,000 after acquiring an additional 247,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.