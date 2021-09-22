Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Arconic posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year sales of $7.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

ARNC opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.05. Arconic has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Arconic by 17.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 54,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arconic by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after buying an additional 149,437 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter worth $13,037,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

