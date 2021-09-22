ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

