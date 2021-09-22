Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Million

Brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to announce sales of $3.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Aptevo Therapeutics reported sales of $1.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $13.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.34 million, with estimates ranging from $14.69 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million.

APVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,217,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

