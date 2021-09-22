Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Million

Brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to announce sales of $3.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Aptevo Therapeutics reported sales of $1.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $13.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.34 million, with estimates ranging from $14.69 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,217,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
