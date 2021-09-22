Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Down 24.2% in August

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 695,800 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 917,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $74,730.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APRE. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $98.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

