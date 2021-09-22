Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,553,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,449 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.6% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.17% of Applied Materials worth $221,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 46,307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 230,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 27.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,193,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,873,000 after purchasing an additional 257,774 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.98. 225,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,599,430. The company has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $56.65 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

