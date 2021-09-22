Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $970.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

