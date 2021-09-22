Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to announce sales of $173.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $702.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $685.45 million to $710.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $710.92 million, with estimates ranging from $666.42 million to $748.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of AIRC opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 209,486 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

