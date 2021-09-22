APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

APA has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect APA to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

APA stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. APA’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist lowered their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in APA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.99% of APA worth $80,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

