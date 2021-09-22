Antonio Canton Buys 849,500 Shares of Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton acquired 849,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,543,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,708,796.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gold Springs Resource alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Antonio Canton bought 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$400.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Antonio Canton bought 15,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,925.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Antonio Canton bought 27,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$5,265.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Antonio Canton bought 25,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$4,875.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Antonio Canton purchased 1,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$292.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Antonio Canton purchased 120,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$23,400.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Antonio Canton purchased 35,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$6,922.50.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Antonio Canton purchased 7,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,462.50.

On Monday, August 16th, Antonio Canton purchased 84,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$15,632.50.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Antonio Canton bought 76,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$13,387.50.

GRC stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.20. The company had a trading volume of 63,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,670. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$48.80 million and a PE ratio of -21.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Springs Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Springs Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.