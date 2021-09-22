Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.45

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.45 and traded as low as C$1.21. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 94,909 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATE. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The company has a current ratio of 21.59, a quick ratio of 20.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

