Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 3.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

