AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO) Insider Glenda McLoughlin Buys 250,000 Shares

AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO) insider Glenda McLoughlin acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$58,750.00 ($41,964.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

About AnteoTech

AnteoTech Limited engages in developing, commercializing, manufacturing, and distributing products for the life sciences research, vitro diagnostics, energy, and medical device markets primarily in Australia. Its principal technology products include AnteoCoat, which is applicable to the energy sector in lithium-ion batteries; AnteoBind that is applicable to point of care, in vitro, and life science diagnostic sectors.

