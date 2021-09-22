Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $9.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

A number of research firms have commented on NLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 652,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,264,177. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

