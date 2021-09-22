Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 2,700

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,500 ($45.73).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,474 ($32.32) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,066.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

